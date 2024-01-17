Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 34.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 46.2% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RELL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Further Reading

