Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

