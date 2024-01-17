Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $45.17

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $752,780,000 after buying an additional 262,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after buying an additional 265,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,757,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

