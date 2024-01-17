Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price at $90.78

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.61.
A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
View Our Latest Report on Elastic
Insider Activity at Elastic
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 340.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of ESTC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.