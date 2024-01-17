Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price at $90.78

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 340.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

