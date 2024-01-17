Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Update

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 880,900 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AMPX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 228,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,830. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $80,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $907,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $80,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,181 shares of company stock worth $3,861,763. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.