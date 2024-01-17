Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.08. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Get Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISWN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.