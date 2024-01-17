Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.08. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISWN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000.
About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.