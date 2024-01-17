Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

ABCB stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.