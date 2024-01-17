Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,643 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $253,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

COLD stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. 366,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.