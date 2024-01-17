American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,040,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,676,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 40.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,857,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AIG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

AIG stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

