American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,252 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $180.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average is $164.50. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

