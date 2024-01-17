Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,191 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC stock remained flat at $15.57 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,639. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $703.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

