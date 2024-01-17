Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Amada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.
About Amada
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amada
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.