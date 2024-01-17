Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

