Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ALPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

