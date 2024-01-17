AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after buying an additional 781,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Masco by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after acquiring an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,912,000 after purchasing an additional 94,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

