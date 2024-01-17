AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

