AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,055 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

