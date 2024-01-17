AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MARB opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

