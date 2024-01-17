AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Bank System by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Bank System by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,193,000 after acquiring an additional 219,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Bank System

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

