AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 1,218 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 339.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period.

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

