AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $752,780,000 after buying an additional 262,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,383,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 424,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.