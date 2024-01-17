AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $99,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

AMKR stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $816,917. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.