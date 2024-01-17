AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

