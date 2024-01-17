AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Free Report) by 274.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 22,387.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMZA opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $338.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.00. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

