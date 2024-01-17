AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WD opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,477,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walker & Dunlop

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.