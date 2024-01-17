Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $170.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

GOOGL stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.61. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $145.22. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

