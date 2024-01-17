Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,895,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $144.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

