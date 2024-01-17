Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 258,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,550,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after buying an additional 88,587 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 714,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 177,122 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

PJUL opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

