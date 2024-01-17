Allworth Financial LP Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day moving average of $203.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $173.49 and a 1 year high of $218.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

