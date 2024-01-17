Allworth Financial LP Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB opened at $205.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

