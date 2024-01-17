Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

DFAS stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

