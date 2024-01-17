Allworth Financial LP Purchases 48,977 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.37% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

