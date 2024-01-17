Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.39% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

