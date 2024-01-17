Allworth Financial LP Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after buying an additional 816,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

