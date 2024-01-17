Allworth Financial LP Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $303.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.02 and a 200-day moving average of $264.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

