Allworth Financial LP Has $3.94 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Eley Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 168.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $951,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 58.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $566.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $597.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.78 and its 200-day moving average is $505.94.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.18.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

