Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,873,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $158.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.