Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.17% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,495,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,209,000 after buying an additional 328,584 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

