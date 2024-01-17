Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 185,907 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 185,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XDJL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 1,295.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Down 0.0 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
