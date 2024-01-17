Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $236.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

