Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,905 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

PM opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.