AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.92

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $10.25. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 139,400 shares trading hands.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0209 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
