AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.92

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $10.25. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 139,400 shares trading hands.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0209 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,011,000 after purchasing an additional 59,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 124,215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

