Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATD. Raymond James raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$58.92 and a 52-week high of C$80.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.02.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.5633163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

