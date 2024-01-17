Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $6.50. Alector shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 347,735 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Alector Trading Down 14.7 %

The company has a market cap of $548.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Alector by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its position in Alector by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,964 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Alector by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alector by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,293 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

