Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 145 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

