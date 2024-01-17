Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 11,687 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 196.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $297,900,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $2,511,583. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

