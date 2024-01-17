Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Aisin Price Performance

ASEKY opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aisin has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts expect that Aisin will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.