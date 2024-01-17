Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AFLYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 82.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.