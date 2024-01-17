Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$3.39. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 8,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Aimia from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.17. The company has a market cap of C$317.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.30). Aimia had a negative net margin of 108.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0189808 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

