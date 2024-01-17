AIA Group Ltd Sells 91,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 3.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned 1.81% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $72,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,722. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.