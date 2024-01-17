AIA Group Ltd Sells 6,523 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 38,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $161.18. 994,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,422. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.